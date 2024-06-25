Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Party

Serve dinner the easy way whilst on your camping trips and more with this table from Outsunny. Formed of heavy-duty aluminium for strength and durability which supports up to 30kg in weight, the rust and mild weather-resistant frame is fitted with two large tabletops to provide plenty of room for you to dine with others, with a wood grain sticker placed on top for a beautiful look. Adjustable to two different heights, the frame is able to collapse into a suitcase-style design, with a handle and two locks for easy and secure carrying.