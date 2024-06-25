Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Party
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Partyimage 2 of Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Partyimage 3 of Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Partyimage 4 of Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Partyimage 5 of Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Party

Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Party

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Outsunny Portable Folding Picnic Table Outdoor Lightweight BBQ Party
Serve dinner the easy way whilst on your camping trips and more with this table from Outsunny. Formed of heavy-duty aluminium for strength and durability which supports up to 30kg in weight, the rust and mild weather-resistant frame is fitted with two large tabletops to provide plenty of room for you to dine with others, with a wood grain sticker placed on top for a beautiful look. Adjustable to two different heights, the frame is able to collapse into a suitcase-style design, with a handle and two locks for easy and secure carrying.
Four legs can be adjusted to two different heightNaturally resistant to mild outdoor weather damageSmooth wood-grain style stickers on both tabletops

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here