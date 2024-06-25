Outsunny 4ft Aluminium Portable Folding Camping Picnic Table Outdoor

Perfect for tailgating, camping, or any special occasion, the Outsunny Aluminum Camping Table is ready wherever you are. Featuring an EZ carry handle, and it even folds up for compact storage. Made of lightweight aluminum and laminate top this table is easy to tote around, simple to set up, and easy to clean. Use them for a small group or line them up end to end to create a long buffet style table. While great for many uses this table was designed with camping in mind. Lightweight so you can easily carry it long distances, easy to wipe off so no worry about spills, stains, or other issues. If you are in the market for a camping table or just need a good portable table, the Outsunny Aluminum Mini-Camping Table is hard to beat!