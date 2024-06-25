Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoor
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoorimage 2 of Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoorimage 3 of Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoorimage 4 of Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoorimage 5 of Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoor

Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£57.99

£57.99/each

Outsunny Portable Roll-up Aluminium Folding Picnic Table Outdoor
Bring simplicity into dining during your outdoor adventures with this picnic table from Outsunny. Formed from aluminium to ensure it is lightweight yet sturdy, this table is formed of two parts: the base and the tabletop. Foldable in design, the base is fitted with four legs, all of which can be adjusted from 58cm to 73cm, with rubber pads on the legs to keep it balanced on the ground. This piece completed with a fabric mesh sling for keeping plates, cutlery and condiments close to you.
Easy portable designAluminium bodyAdjustable

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here