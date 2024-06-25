Outsunny Portable Folding Camping Table w/ Roll Up Carry Bag Black

Set off on any adventure, always with a place to dine and sit around - take this Outsunny two-seater folding picnic table with you on the journey. It's made from powder coated aluminium, so it's a durable piece which is suitable for everyday use. It comes in two parts - the roll-up tabletop and folding bottom base: easy to set up and fold away to carry around in included bag. Folding camping table is complete with 'X' bars for added support.