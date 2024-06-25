Outsunny 4 Seater Rattan Garden Dining Set Outdoor w/ Umbrella Hole

A simple yet reliable way to bring everyone together, this season and beyond with this Outsunny garden dining set. It comes with four chairs and a matching table, with the frames of all pieces made for steel for strength. The chair seats are made from plastic wicker: a forever-stylish rattan look. Garden dining furniture set complete with padded and comfortable seat cushions.