Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Station
image 1 of Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Stationimage 2 of Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Stationimage 3 of Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Stationimage 4 of Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Stationimage 5 of Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Station

Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Station

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.29

£49.29/each

Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Station
A table and storage, multifunctional - to take with you practically anywhere. This Outsunny camp kitchen unit is great for all the outdoor adventure. A foldable design, with bag included to make it easy to carry, it folds out to reveal a tough MDF worktop for you to gather around and dine from
underneath there are three shelves in the fabric housing. A zipped door protects inside and makes it easy to access when required. Complete with side pockets - grab cutlery and more super easily.
MDF worktop and shelves are durableFabric shell safely protects the shelvesFolding aluminium frame is durable and strong

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here