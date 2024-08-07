Outsunny Camping Cupboard Aluminium Foldable Kitchen Station

A table and storage, multifunctional - to take with you practically anywhere. This Outsunny camp kitchen unit is great for all the outdoor adventure. A foldable design, with bag included to make it easy to carry, it folds out to reveal a tough MDF worktop for you to gather around and dine from

underneath there are three shelves in the fabric housing. A zipped door protects inside and makes it easy to access when required. Complete with side pockets - grab cutlery and more super easily.