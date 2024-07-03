Charcoal Compact Vision Windbreak

OLPRO Compact Windbreak with transparent panels perfect for added privacy and protection from the elements.

Each pole is broken down into 3 sections which easily clip together and slide into the windbreak fabric sleeves. Guy ropes, pegs and storage bag are included.

Length:500cm (196.85'')

Weight: 3.1kg

Height to top of pole (spike to spike) : 160cm (62.9'')

Height to top of canvas :150cm (59.05'')

Panel Width: 165cm

Gap at the bottom: 10cm

Height of canvas:140cm

Window height: 35cm

Packed size: 60cm x 14cm x 9cm (23.6'' x 5.5'' x 3.5'')