Charcoal Compact Vision Windbreak

OLPRO Compact Windbreak with transparent panels perfect for added privacy and protection from the elements.Each pole is broken down into 3 sections which easily clip together and slide into the windbreak fabric sleeves. Guy ropes, pegs and storage bag are included.Length:500cm (196.85'')Weight: 3.1kgHeight to top of pole (spike to spike) : 160cm (62.9'')Height to top of canvas :150cm (59.05'')Panel Width: 165cmGap at the bottom: 10cmHeight of canvas:140cmWindow height: 35cmPacked size: 60cm x 14cm x 9cm (23.6'' x 5.5'' x 3.5'')

