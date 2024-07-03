Marketplace.
Beach 4 Pole Compact Windbreak (Steel Poles)

Beach 4 Pole Compact Windbreak (Steel Poles)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£47.00

£47.00/each

Beach 4 Pole Compact Windbreak (Steel Poles)
Add a bit of colour to your camp with the Beach Hut 4 Pole windbreak. Perfect for a bit more privacy at the campsite. It is made from strong polyester fabric and collapsible steel poles for ease of transportation.Length: 480cm (188.9'')Height: 140cm (55.1'')Material Height:125cm (49.2")Weight: 3.4kgPacked size: 66cm x 12cm x 12cm (25.9'' x 4.7'' x 4.7'')Each pole is broken down into 3 sections which easily clip together and slide into the windbreak fabric sleeves. Guy ropes, pegs and storage bag are included.*Please note: These Windbreaks do not need to be hammered into the ground like wooden pole windbreaks. The metal spikes only need to be pushed into the ground by hand and the guy lines provided will keep the Windbreak upright. Any damaged caused by doing this is not covered by our warranty. *

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here