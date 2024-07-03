Beach 4 Pole Compact Windbreak (Steel Poles)

Add a bit of colour to your camp with the Beach Hut 4 Pole windbreak. Perfect for a bit more privacy at the campsite. It is made from strong polyester fabric and collapsible steel poles for ease of transportation. Length: 480cm (188.9'') Height: 140cm (55.1'') Material Height:125cm (49.2") Weight: 3.4kg Packed size: 66cm x 12cm x 12cm (25.9'' x 4.7'' x 4.7'') Each pole is broken down into 3 sections which easily clip together and slide into the windbreak fabric sleeves. Guy ropes, pegs and storage bag are included. *Please note: These Windbreaks do not need to be hammered into the ground like wooden pole windbreaks. The metal spikes only need to be pushed into the ground by hand and the guy lines provided will keep the Windbreak upright. Any damaged caused by doing this is not covered by our warranty. *