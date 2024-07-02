Marketplace.
Modern Shade Canopy

Looking for a quick pitch canopy for those one-night stops?The OLPRO Modern Shade Canopy is an all-in-one solution for outdoor living. The canopy features a hexagonal shape which enhances your van life experience by offering a large area of covered shelter – ideal for sheltering you from the sun or the rain. The Modern Canopy is perfect for sitting outside or dining alfresco.Spend less time assembling and more time enjoying the outdoors with the adjustable telescopic canopy poles that simply lock and unlock into place at the twist of a wrist, securing the canvas to the height of your choice. Simply pitch the poles into position and peg out the guy lines in a matter of minutes.Set up your Modern Canopy anytime, anywhere.The Modern canopy features:Adjustable telescopic canopy polesStorm Straps for stabilityPVC windows for extra visibilityDual Beading (4mm & 6mm)Made from/with:OLTECH RE-PRO 210T RPS - a sustainable material that is made from repurposed single-use plastic bottles.Coated with a 5000mm H/H rating offering waterproof and UV protection

