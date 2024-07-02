Large Collapsible Washing up Bowl

The OLPRO Large Collapsible Washing Up Bowl is your space saving solution for on the go campers. Designed with conveneince and functionality in mind, we've got just the solution for you.

When travelling in your camper or caravan, saving space is often a neccessity, which is why our Large Collapsible Washing Up Bowl provides ample room when open, ready to be filled with your dishes, pots, pans and utensils after a delicious meal. When folded flat, this bowl is lightweight and easy to transport and folds flat to just 5cm tall. Simply

Built to last, this bowl is made from high-quality materials and can withstand the rigors of daily use, whether you're washing dishes at home or on a rugged outdoor adventure. This bowl is also BPA free.

While ideal for washing your dishes, this versatile bowl can also be used for a variety of other tasks. Use it for cleaning fruits and vegetables, as a basin for washing clothes while camping, or even as a storage container.

Key features of the Large Washing Up Bowl:

BPA Free

Collapsible design

Once folded it saves over 60% of space when putting it into storage

Non-slip feet for a stable surface

Grey & White colourway

Dimensions/Specifications:

Expanded Size - 38 x 27.5 x 12 cm

Folded down size - 38 x 27 x 5cm

Weight - 0.48Kg

Capacity - 6.2L

Made from/with:

Plastic & Silicone