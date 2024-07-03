Secure A Plate

The OLPRO Secure A Plate - an ingenious solution to keeping your plates secure and stable inside your vehicle's cupbaords and drawers.

Crafted with convenience and functionality in mind, Secure-A-Plate is designed to hold your plate firmly in place, preventing breakages and accidents whilst on the go. Its simple yet effective design features a flexible grip that securely holds plates of various sizes and shapes, ensuring they stay put in your vehicle's cupboards and drawers whilst you travel.

Simply peel and stick the Secure A Plate to the inside of your cupboard or drawer and thenstack plates, bowls and other items against it. The adjustable arm will secure your bowls and plates in place to reduce their movement when your caravan/motorhome is moving.

Key features of the Secure a Plate:

Sticks to the inside surface to a cupboard using the sticky adhesive

Plastic support handle

Adjustable

Dimensions/Specifications:

Overall Width: 20cm

Bar Height: 25cm

Bar Width: 3cm

Arm Height: 20cm

Arm Width: 6cm

Maximum Plate Support: 17cm

Weight: 0.109kg

Made from/with:

Plastic