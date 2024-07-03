Marketplace.
Secure A Plate

Secure A Plate

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.00

£7.00/each

Secure A Plate
The OLPRO Secure A Plate - an ingenious solution to keeping your plates secure and stable inside your vehicle's cupbaords and drawers.Crafted with convenience and functionality in mind, Secure-A-Plate is designed to hold your plate firmly in place, preventing breakages and accidents whilst on the go. Its simple yet effective design features a flexible grip that securely holds plates of various sizes and shapes, ensuring they stay put in your vehicle's cupboards and drawers whilst you travel.Simply peel and stick the Secure A Plate to the inside of your cupboard or drawer and thenstack plates, bowls and other items against it. The adjustable arm will secure your bowls and plates in place to reduce their movement when your caravan/motorhome is moving.Key features of the Secure a Plate:Sticks to the inside surface to a cupboard using the sticky adhesivePlastic support handleAdjustableDimensions/Specifications:Overall Width: 20cmBar Height: 25cmBar Width: 3cmArm Height: 20cmArm Width: 6cmMaximum Plate Support: 17cmWeight: 0.109kgMade from/with:Plastic

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here