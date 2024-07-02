30L Foldable Dustbin

The 30L Foldable Dustbin from OLPRO, a versatile and convenient solution for keeping your camping, caravan, or outdoor adventure clean and tidy. This innovative dustbin is designed to provide maximum functionality while taking up minimal space when not in use.Crafted from durable and waterproof materials, the OLPRO 30L Foldable Dustbin is built to withstand the rigors of outdoor life, making it perfect for camping trips, festivals, picnics, and more. Its generous 30-liter capacity offers ample space for collecting rubbish, ensuring you can maintain a clutter-free environment wherever you go.The foldable design allows the dustbin to collapse into a compact size for easy storage and transportation, making it incredibly convenient to pack away when not in use. Simply unfold and expand the dustbin when needed, and it's ready to collect trash and waste with ease. Also equipped with sturdy handles, this dustbin can be easily carried and transported to wherever it's needed, whether you're setting up camp, hosting a barbecue, or enjoying a day at the beach.Key features of the 30L Foldable Dustbin:30 litre capacityCollapsible designHandles for carryingFoldable lid to keep odours away & prevent rubbish from spilling outDimensions/Specifications:Open size - 32 x 27 x 37.5cmPacked down size - 31 x 6.5 x 37.5cmWeight - 1.65kgWeight capacity - 80kgsMade from/with:Material: PP+calcium carbonate

