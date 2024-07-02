10L Collapsible Folding Bucket

The Collapsible Folding Bucket offers durability, portability and space saving features thaty are perfect for any situation. Ideal for adventurers, campers, travellers and homeowners.

Our collapsible design allows you to easily fold and store the bucket when not in use, making it an ideal solution for small living spaces, RV's boats, and camping trips. With a 10-litre capacity, this bucket provides ample space for carrying water, washing your vehicle, storing gear or collecting items whilst on the go.

Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures and everyday use, this sturdy design ensures it can handle heavy loads without buckling or bending. Featuring a easy to hold grip handle, this bucket is comfortable and easy to carry.

Key features to the 10L Collapsible Folding Bucket:

BPA Free

Collapsible design

Easy to clean

Grey & white colourway

10L Capacity

Comfortable handle

Dimensions/Specifications:

Expanded size - 24.5 cm H x 32 cm W

Folded down size - 5 cm H x 32cm W

Wight - 0.32Kg

Capacity - 10L

Made from/with:

Plastic & Silicone