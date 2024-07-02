Marketplace.
Effortlessly manage your kitchen clean-up with our innovative Collapsible Dish Drainer. Designed to streamline your dish drying process, this versatile drainer offers convenience, functionality, and space-saving features that are perfect for Campervans, Carvans and at home!This space saving design only takes up valuable counter space when you need it. Our collapsible design allows you to easily fold and store the Dish Drainer when not in use, making it an ideal solution for those looking for a space saving solution for ther Campervan, Caravan or home.With the ability to accommodate a variety of dishes, glasses, untensils and cookware, this Drainer has a raised grid of soft spikes that will keep your dishes upright whilst they drain as well as a spearate compartment for your untensils to drain.Crafted from high-qulaity materials, our Dish Drainer is built to withstand the demands of daily use. The sturdy construction ensures stability while preventing dishes from toppling over.Key features of the Collapsible Dish Drainer:BPA FreeDishwasher safeEasy to cleanCollapsible designSeparate compartments for your dishes and utensilsRaised grid of soft spikes to keep your dishes uprightGrey & white colourwayDimensions/Specifications:Expanded size - 36cm x 31cm x 13cmFolded down size - 36cm x 31cm x 5cmWeight - 0.53KgMade from/with:Plastic & Silicone

