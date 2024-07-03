Marketplace.
Blue Compact Vision Windbreak
The OLPRO Compact Vision Windbreak is the ideal outdoor accessory for those who are looking for that little bit of extra privacy or protection from the elements whether you’re camping, picnicking, or simply relaxing at the beach.The Compact Vision Windbreak consists of three polyester panels with a PVC window on each panel. The Windbreak comes with 4 steel poles that each break down into 3 segments. To construct, simply clip together the segments and slide into the windbreak pole sleeves, before guy roping each pole point into the ground.The windbreak is designed to be compact and lightweight, making it incredibly easy to carry and set up wherever your adventures take you. Its portability ensures that you can enjoy a peaceful retreat anytime, anywhere.Features of the Compact Vision Windbreak are:Steel polesPegsBright guy linesStorage carry bagLength:500cm (196.85'')Weight: 3.1kgHeight to top of pole (spike to spike) : 160cm (62.9'')Height to top of canvas :150cm (59.05'')Panel Width: 165cmGap at the bottom: 10cmHeight of canvas:140cmWindow height: 35cmGap at bottom: 10cmPacked size: 60cm x 14cm x 9cm (23.6'' x 5.5'' x 3.5'')

