Blue Compact Vision Windbreak

The OLPRO Compact Vision Windbreak is the ideal outdoor accessory for those who are looking for that little bit of extra privacy or protection from the elements whether you’re camping, picnicking, or simply relaxing at the beach.

The Compact Vision Windbreak consists of three polyester panels with a PVC window on each panel. The Windbreak comes with 4 steel poles that each break down into 3 segments. To construct, simply clip together the segments and slide into the windbreak pole sleeves, before guy roping each pole point into the ground.

The windbreak is designed to be compact and lightweight, making it incredibly easy to carry and set up wherever your adventures take you. Its portability ensures that you can enjoy a peaceful retreat anytime, anywhere.

Features of the Compact Vision Windbreak are:

Steel poles

Pegs

Bright guy lines

Storage carry bag

Length:500cm (196.85'')

Weight: 3.1kg

Height to top of pole (spike to spike) : 160cm (62.9'')

Height to top of canvas :150cm (59.05'')

Panel Width: 165cm

Gap at the bottom: 10cm

Height of canvas:140cm

Window height: 35cm

Gap at bottom: 10cm

Packed size: 60cm x 14cm x 9cm (23.6'' x 5.5'' x 3.5'')