Signature Melamine Set

The Signature Melamine tableware set is a classic looking design from OLPRO designed to give melamine the look of classic porcelain in this off-white colour with great looking OLPRO stamp which simulates the stamp of classic British porcelain crockery makers.

The Signature is great for people looking for square melamine sets as the plates and bowl are all square with a classic OLPRO wide topped mug.

Using melamine as opposed to other plates, bowls and mugs means a lot less broken crockery when travelling and also stops accidents in the garden or out on campsites when people drop or knock over bowls, mugs or plates.

Set Includes:

Dinner Plates (25.5cm)

Side plates (20cm)

Bowls (15.5cm)

Mugs (7.5cm x 9.5cm)

Dishwasher safe

Not microwave safe