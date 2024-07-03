Gecko 350 Mummy Sleeping Bag

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Gecko 350 is a double-layered mummy style sleeping bag designed for use in 3-4 seasons. The outer shell is made from a durable 210T Nylon and the inner is lined with 190T Polyester and filled with 250gsm filling. Suitable for outdoor use, the Gecko 350 packs down in a compression sack for lightweight & versatile use. It's packed with features such as an internal pocket for storing your valuables, and a drawstring hood - keeping your head warm on cold nights. Seasons: 3-4 Size: 75cm x 210cm Pack Size: 38cm x 19cm Comfort: 4.6°C Limit: -0.4C Extreme: -15.8°C Tested to EN ISO 23537-1 Double Layer Internal Pocket Compression Sack Bag Outer Material: 210T Nylon Lining Material: 190T Polyester Fill: 2 x 125gsm (60% Polyester / 40% Hollowfibre)

