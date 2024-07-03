Marketplace.
Folding Camp Table

Folding Camp Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£46.00

£46.00/each

Folding Camp Table
The OLPRO Folding Camp Table is a portable and compact camping table that weighs 4.3kg. It comes in a handy carry bag and packs down small for easy transportation and storage. The table frame uses x-styled support brackets to provide a structure that is durable and long lasting. The table top is made from a quality aluminium material which gives it a natural waterproofing ability preventing rust build up as well as making it easy to wipe clean. This table is essential for your camping trips, packing down to fit in the boot for trips away to the campsite or day trips to the beach.Suitable For: Camping and outdoor useDimensions (cm): 70 x 70 x 70Pack Dimensions (cm): 70 x 20 x 20Weight (kg): 4.3kgMaximum Weight (kg): 15kg

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here