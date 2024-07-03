Folding Camp Table

The OLPRO Folding Camp Table is a portable and compact camping table that weighs 4.3kg. It comes in a handy carry bag and packs down small for easy transportation and storage. The table frame uses x-styled support brackets to provide a structure that is durable and long lasting. The table top is made from a quality aluminium material which gives it a natural waterproofing ability preventing rust build up as well as making it easy to wipe clean. This table is essential for your camping trips, packing down to fit in the boot for trips away to the campsite or day trips to the beach.

Suitable For: Camping and outdoor use

Dimensions (cm): 70 x 70 x 70

Pack Dimensions (cm): 70 x 20 x 20

Weight (kg): 4.3kg

Maximum Weight (kg): 15kg