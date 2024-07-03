Camp Storage Cupboard

The Camp Storage Cupboard is easy to assemble and will hold all of your camping accessories. Made up of two generous storage compartments, each reinforced with an mdf shelf, these compartments are ideal for storing away your food, cutlery and other day to day accessories. The cupboard packs down into a compact flat pack bag for easy transportation and storage.

Suitable For: Camping and outdoor use

Dimensions (cm): 60 x 46 x 64

Pack Dimensions (cm): 60 x 48 x 10

Weight (kg): 6kg

Maximum Weight (kg): 20kg