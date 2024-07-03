Marketplace.
Camp Storage Cupboard

Camp Storage Cupboard

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by OLPRO Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£46.00

£46.00/each

Camp Storage Cupboard
The Camp Storage Cupboard is easy to assemble and will hold all of your camping accessories. Made up of two generous storage compartments, each reinforced with an mdf shelf, these compartments are ideal for storing away your food, cutlery and other day to day accessories. The cupboard packs down into a compact flat pack bag for easy transportation and storage.Suitable For: Camping and outdoor useDimensions (cm): 60 x 46 x 64Pack Dimensions (cm): 60 x 48 x 10Weight (kg): 6kgMaximum Weight (kg): 20kg

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here