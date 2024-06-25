Heartfelt Air Balloon Thank You Card For TA

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Abbie Imagine.

Give thanks to your favourite TA with this cute apple balloon illustrated thank you card!

'Best TA ever. Thank you for helping me rise.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.