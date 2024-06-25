Cute Super Star Thank You Card For Teacher

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like The Playful Indian. Send this cute thank you star card to your favourite teacher to say thank you for turning you into a little super star! 'Thanks teacher...for making me into a little super star!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.