Pretty Floral Thank You Card For Teacher

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Love Lucy Illustration. A pretty thank you card to send your teacher to say thanks for the amazing year you've had! 'Thank you teacher.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.