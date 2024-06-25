Cute Plants Thank You Card For Teacher

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Milkyprint. Send this adorable thank you card to make a special someone smile as you let them know how much you appreciate their love and support! 'Thank you for helping me grow!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.