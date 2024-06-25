Cute Totally Amazing Thank You Card For TA

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Bow & Bell. Let a lovely teaching assistant know they are totally amazing with this colourful and fun thank you card. 'TA stands for totally amazing.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful’s cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.