HOMCOM Multipurpose L-Shaped Computer Desk Laptop Workstation MDF

The dual-use computer desk from HOMCOM features customised assembly, which allows you to use it as a L-shaped corner desk or a flat-wall desk to suit your preferences. The spacious cabinet beside the table offers lots of space to store away your personal items in the sliding drawer and the lower cupboard with a door. Built with durable MDF and strong metal, it ensures well sturdiness for long-lasting use. A stylish and functional addition to your study, office, bedroom, living room and more.