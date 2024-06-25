HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Grey

Reinvent your bedroom with this small ottoman bench from HOMCOM. It's made for adding beautiful detail to any bedroom, living room or other space. It's filled with foam for comfort and wrapped in soft canvas fabric, making it soft to the touch. The dark coloured legs are made from wood, keeping it balanced and stable when in use. With the rolled sides on the end, the overall look is elegant, and will help prevent you from slipping off the edge. An easy way to enhance the home instantly. Note: Please check the dimensions on this ottoman as it is smaller than expected.