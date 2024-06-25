Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Grey
image 1 of HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Greyimage 2 of HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Greyimage 3 of HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Greyimage 4 of HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Greyimage 5 of HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Grey

HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

HOMCOM Bed End Chaise Lounge Window Seat Arm Bench Wood Legs Grey
Reinvent your bedroom with this small ottoman bench from HOMCOM. It's made for adding beautiful detail to any bedroom, living room or other space. It's filled with foam for comfort and wrapped in soft canvas fabric, making it soft to the touch. The dark coloured legs are made from wood, keeping it balanced and stable when in use. With the rolled sides on the end, the overall look is elegant, and will help prevent you from slipping off the edge. An easy way to enhance the home instantly. Note: Please check the dimensions on this ottoman as it is smaller than expected.
Rolled end for beautyyou won't fall off the edgeFour wooden legs keep it balanced and stableFoam paddingcomfortable to sit

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here