Homcom Modern Table & 4 Ottoman Seats | Space-Saving Dining Set

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The simple and contemporary 5-piece dining set from HOMCOM is an elegant space-saving dining set ideal for small houses and apartment. The ottoman-style chairs open to reveal convenient storage for magazines and other accessories. Tuck the chairs directly beneath the table of this space-saving dining set to free up floor space when they are not in the use. Wood grain design is stylish and complements to any dining decor.

The simple and contemporary 5-piece dining set from HOMCOM is an elegant space-saving dining set ideal for small houses and apartment. The ottoman-style chairs open to reveal convenient storage for magazines and other accessories. Tuck the chairs directly beneath the table of this space-saving dining set to free up floor space when they are not in the use. Wood grain design is stylish and complements to any dining decor.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.