Marketplace.
image 1 of Encore Cat Pouch Multipack 4x(5x50g) Senior Fish Selection in Jelly
image 1 of Encore Cat Pouch Multipack 4x(5x50g) Senior Fish Selection in Jellyimage 2 of Encore Cat Pouch Multipack 4x(5x50g) Senior Fish Selection in Jellyimage 3 of Encore Cat Pouch Multipack 4x(5x50g) Senior Fish Selection in Jellyimage 4 of Encore Cat Pouch Multipack 4x(5x50g) Senior Fish Selection in Jellyimage 5 of Encore Cat Pouch Multipack 4x(5x50g) Senior Fish Selection in Jelly

Encore Cat Pouch Multipack 4x(5x50g) Senior Fish Selection in Jelly

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

MPM Products Ltd
About EncoreAt Encore we believe that meal times should be a highlight of the day for all the family pets included! That's why we have created a range of exciting recipes that will have your four legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is made with natural Ingredients and more real meat. We pride ourselves on the quality of our ingredients that your pet will love.
Pack size: 1250g

Ingredients

Tuna (Tuna* 60%, Fish Extract*, Rice Flour*, Vegetable Gelling Agent. *Natural Ingredients. ), Tuna & Mackerel (Tuna*35%, Mackerel*25%, Fish Extract*, Rice Flour*, Vegetable Gelling Agent. *Natural Ingredients. ), Tuna & Salmon (Tuna* 55%, Salmon* 5%, Fish Extract*, Vegetable Gelling Agent. *Natural Ingredients. )

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here