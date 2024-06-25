3 Pack Star Muslin Squares – 70 x 70 cm

• Crafted in breathable and soothing 100% cotton.

• Includes 3 muslins in grey and white with star print.

• Dimensions: 70 x 70 cm.

Our Muslin Squares offer the perfect blend of functionality, style and comfort for your baby’s everyday needs.

Multi-Functional Essential: Embrace the versatility of muslin cloths! From bibs to serving as feeding covers or light blankets, these muslin squares are designed to be your go-to solution for various parenting needs.

Breathable and Gentle: Crafted from 100% cotton, these muslins offer a gentle touch against your baby's delicate skin. The breathable fabric ensures comfort, making it ideal for various uses such as nursing covers, light blankets, and more.

3-Pack in Stylish Design: This set includes three muslin squares featuring a grey and white star print. The classic colour combination and star pattern offer a timeless and versatile addition to your baby's essentials.

Generous Size for Versatility: With dimensions of 70 x 70 cm, these muslin squares provide ample coverage and versatility.

Easy-Care: Designed for your convenience, these muslins are fully machine washable, making for simple cleaning and upkeep.

Fabric: 100% Cotton

Dimensions: 70 x 70 cm

Machine washable