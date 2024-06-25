Clair de Lune Zebra Knitted Blanket

Beautiful safari-inspired design

Crafted from soft-touch cotton - gentle on delicate skin

Fully reversible with two looks in one

Comes in a giftable box

Our stunning knitted blanket will grow with little ones, from baby to toddler and beyond. It is a beautiful addition to your little one's nursery that promises both comfort and charm.

Adorable Zebra Design: Adorned with an adorable zebra character, this knitted blanket adds a touch of whimsy and playfulness to your baby's space. The charming design captivates the imagination and brings a delightful safari-inspired vibe to the nursery.

Soft-touch Cotton Comfort: Crafted from fine gauge combed cotton, this blanket offers a luxurious softness that's gentle on delicate skin.

Versatile Reversible Design: This blanket offers two looks in one. The grey/cream colour scheme ensures it seamlessly complements any nursery décor while offering flexibility in style.

Matching Safari Pieces Available: Pair this exquisite knitted blanket with other matching safari-themed nursery pieces from our range for a coordinated and cohesive look.

Product details:

Fabric: 100% Combed Cotton Fine Gauge Knit

Dimensions: 70 x 90 cm

Machine washable