Olympus XL Camping Chair

Experience comfort & convenience at its finest with the OLPRO Olympus Camp Chair. Its ergonomic design provides excellent lumbar support, ensuring you can unwind after a day of exploration.

Built to withstand the rigours of outdoor life, the Olympus XL features a robust steel frame that guarantees durability and stability whilst the rounded style bucket design gives you ultimate comfort at festivals, the campsite or even at home in the garden.

The Olympus XL weighs in at just 7.4kg, making it lightweight for transportation and it even comes with its own carry bag for ease of use.

Equipped with its very own insulated cup holder, the Olympus will keep your drink cool or warm whilst you enjoy socialising in the sun or stargazing at night.

Features of the Olympus include:

Carry bag

Insulated cup holder

Padded fabric for comfort

Bucket design

130kg weight limit

Made from:

High-strength foldable steel frame for durability & longevity

Heavy-duty padded polyester fabric

Suitable For: Camping, beach and everyday use

Dimensions (cm): 98 x 79 x 62

Pack Dimensions (cm): 98 x 25 x 30

Weight (kg): 7.4kg

Maximum Weight (kg): 130kg