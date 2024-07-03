Discovery 6 Berth Inflatable Tent

The Discovery by OLPRO is a large, inflatable, Six-berth tent with everything you need from a family tent. The tent is packed with unique features, Extra large windows are positioned on each side, so you always have a great view. The tent benefits from a large front Enclosed canopy with an extra loose groundsheet . The sleeping pods are made with a Black Out material enabling a good night's sleep. A fully sewn in ground sheet in the living area keeps all the bugs out. Also comes with a spare beam as we know accidents happen. The Discovery is made from 150D Polyester repurposed from plastic bottles, fully waterproof material, with a rating of 5000 Hydrostatic Head and benefits from fully taped seams. The five inflatable beams provide extra stability and extra storm straps are included. The two side doors have the benefit of fly mesh screens for added privacy and to protect you from those pesky bugs and the right hand side door has a protective side canopy . Perfect for: Family Camping Trip Berth: 6 Colour: Black, Charcoal & Orange Trim Weight: 30kg Height: 220cm (86.6") Length: 725cm (285.43'') Width: 420cm (165.35'') Packed dimensions: 90cm x 50cm x 50cm (35.43'' x 19.68'' x 19.68') Hydrostatic Head: 5,000mm H/H Material: 150D Oxford OLTech Re-Pro Fabric (Made from Recycled Bottles) Sewn in groundsheet: Yes Poles: Reinforced TPU Inflatable Beams Canopy poles: Yes Number of doors: 3 Windows: 7 Bedroom inner tent: Yes