Solo 1 Berth Tent

When designing the Solo, we prioritised a lightweight, low visibility tent which can be used by one person for solo camping. This design reduces excess pole weights, whilst providing a well structured tent for facing the elements. We've used alloy poles and pegs to minimise the carry weight. They're lighter than fibreglass poles and steel wire pegs, because even the slightest reduction can make a big difference.

Solo tent designed for one person and a rucksack

5000mm H/H waterproof rating

small, compact bag ideal for hiking