60L Black Holdall / Duffle Bag

The OLPRO 60L Duffle is perfect for long trips away or for bulk storage on your next adventure. The 60L capacity is comprised of one large storage compartment and an additional end pocket which is ideal for more accessible items. Made from a showerproof reinforced polyester, and reinforced with a strap support system, this bag is perfect for braving outdoor pursuits. Versatile carry options make this comfortable to use, offering a large padded shoulder strap or smaller straps for easy handling.

