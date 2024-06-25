6 Pack Star Muslin Squares - 30 x 30 cm

Crafted in breathable and soothing 100% cotton.

Includes 6 muslins in grey and white with star print.

Dimensions: 30 x 30 cm.

Our Muslin Squares offer the perfect blend of functionality, style and comfort for your baby’s everyday needs.

Multi-Functional Essential: Embrace the versatility of muslin cloths! From bibs to serving as feeding covers and burp cloths to changing table covers, these muslin squares are designed to be your go-to solution for various parenting needs.

Breathable and Gentle: Crafted from 100% cotton, these muslins offer a gentle touch against your baby's delicate skin. The breathable fabric ensures comfort, making it ideal for various uses such as nursing covers, changing mat covers, and more.

6-Pack in Stylish Design: This set includes six muslin squares featuring a grey and white star print. The classic colour combination and star pattern offer a timeless addition to your baby essentials.

Versatile Size: With dimensions of 30 x 30 cm, these muslin squares provide ample coverage at feeding time and they’re sized perfectly for storing in your changing bag.

Easy-Care: Designed for convenience, these muslins are fully machine washable, making for simple cleaning and maintenance.

Product Specification:

Fabric: 100% Cotton

Dimensions: 30 x 30 cm

Machine washable