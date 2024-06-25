Clair de Lune Olive Changing Mat Anti-Roll Wedge

Easy clean, waterproof & wipeable.

Lightweight for use around the house.

Fits most changing tables.

Experience hassle-free nappy changes with the innovative Olive Anti-Roll Wedge Changing Mat. This essential addition to your nursery combines practicality with comfort, ensuring a secure and cosy experience for your little one.

Crafted with Care: Our anti-roll changing mat is thoughtfully crafted to provide the utmost comfort and security for your baby. The wipeable, phthalate-free PVC cover ensures quick and easy cleaning, while the thick supportive foam filling guarantees a cushioned surface for your little one.

Designed for Security: The mat's wedge shape and raised sides work together to create a reassuring environment, keeping your baby centred and secure during nappy changes. The innovative design also fits neatly on most baby-changing tables, enhancing convenience and functionality.

Enhance your nursery with the stylish Olive-leaf print, featuring a delicate and soothing natural motif that adds a touch of elegance to your baby's environment.

Fabric: Non-toxic PVC

Filling: 100% Polyester Foam

Dimensions: Size: 69 x 44 x 8 cm

Wipe clean

Safety: Do not leave baby unattended and always keep the child within arm’s reach. Do not move or lift this product with the baby on it.