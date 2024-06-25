Marketplace.
Clair de Lune Jungle Dream Changing Mat Travel

Clair de Lune Jungle Dream Changing Mat Travel
Easy clean, waterproof & wipeable.Lightweight for use around the house.Fits most changing tables.Experience hassle-free nappy changes with the Jungle Dream Essentials Changing Mat. This essential addition to your nursery combines practicality with comfort, ensuring a secure and cosy experience for your little one.Crafted with Care: Our changing mat is thoughtfully crafted to provide comfort and security for your baby. The wipeable, phthalate-free PVC cover ensures quick and easy cleaning, while the thick supportive foam filling guarantees a cushioned surface for your little one.Designed for Security: The mat's padded, raised sides create a reassuring environment, keeping your baby centred and secure during nappy changes. The changing mat also fits neatly on most baby-changing tables, enhancing convenience and functionality.Inspired by safari animals, the pattern features a playful array of animals.Cover: Non-toxic PVCFilling: 100% Polyester FoamDimensions: Size: 69 x 44 x 3.5 cmWipe cleanSafety: Do not leave baby unattended and always keep the child within arm’s reach. Do not move or lift this product with the baby on it.
Wipe-CleanTravel-FriendlyFun Safari Design

