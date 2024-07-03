Leveling Ramps

OLPRO's Leveliing Ramps (2pcs) is your go to solution for effortless and precise levelling of your caravan, motorhome or campervan.

Designed with durability, convenience and versatility in mind, these Levelling Ramps are essential for ensuring a stable and comfortable campng experience. Made with a stepped design, these Levelling Ramps allow you to achieve the perfect level for your vehicle. Whether you're parked on sloped ground or rough terrain, these ramps provide the stability needed to create a flat and safe surface for your vehicle.

Simply place the Leveling Ramps in front of your wheels and drive onto them until your vehicle is level. The built-in grip surface prevent slippage, ensuring a secure grip for your tyres even in wet or muddy conditions.

Crafted from high-quality, UV-resistant materials, these Leveling Ramps are built to withstand the rigors of outdoor use. They're also lightweight and are easy to transport and store, making them ideal for frequent travellers and outdoor enthusiasts.

This is a pack of 2 Leveling Ramps.

Key features of the Leveling Ramps:

Pack of 2 Leveling Ramps

Lightweight design

Compact

Portable

Built-in grip surface

Easy to clean

UV Resistant

Dimensions/Specifications:

Size - 41.5 x 14.5 x 7.5cm

Maxiumum load - 3000kg

Weight - 1.5kg

Made from/with:

Polyethylene