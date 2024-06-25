Hubble 5012786049499 Nursery View Glow White

Hubble Nursery View Glow comes with a 2.8-inch colour LCD display that shows real-time video and sound in your baby's room, keeping you informed of what's going on visually as well as audibly. The infrared night vision lets you see what your little one is up to at night and during low light levels. The built-in ambient programmable night light feature will help to provide a calming and relaxing mood in your baby's nursery. LEDs on the Hubble Nursery View Glow, parent monitor indicates the level of sound activity in the room, letting you keep an eye on your baby's activity by a simple visual representation. The strong wireless range of the Hubble Nursery View Glow lets you keep connected to your baby up to 300m away, so you can take the parent unit with you anywhere in your home. An alarm sounds when you're getting out of range of the transmitting unit, so you'll never have to wonder if you're close enough to hear what's going on.