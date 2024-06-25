Marketplace.
Black+ Decker BXEH60014GB 20 Litre Dehumidifier White

£219.99

£219.99/each

Black+ Decker BXEH60014GB 20 Litre Dehumidifier White
This high-performance dehumidifier from BLACK+DECKER effectively eliminates damp, removes excess moisture in the air and prevents mould forming to promote healthier humidity around the home. The large 6.5L water tank can extract up to 20 litres of moisture a day in temperatures between 5 and 32C, preventing condensation in large rooms around the home or office with excess water and poor air circulation. Choose between 4 function modes to tackle evaporating moisture in the air: protect your home with powerful dehumidifying; set to continuously extract moisture from the environment; dry clothes faster and more effectively; a carbon active filter removes particles and gases for clean air. Set your desired humidity level between 30-80% by increments of 5% via the touch panel. The dehumidifier is energy efficient and consumes a low amount of power, with a 24-hour auto-off timer to save energy and minimise running costs. When the water tank reaches full capacity, the unit shuts off to prevent spillages.
Extracts up to 20 litres of moisture per dayHumidity display with digital display and colour indicator3 Dehumidifier settings dehumidity continous and dry clothesBuilt in anti frost protection and child lockLarge 6.5L water tankBuilt in timer and sleep modeAuto start and shut off including compressor restart protectionCompressor delay restart protection

