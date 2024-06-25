Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Black

Traditional chip shop-style food is made easy using this 2L Deep Fat Fryer. It delivers accurate results with its adjustable thermostat, allowing you to control the temperature to cook your ingredients to perfection every time. The generously-sized frying basket is great for cooking classic homemade chips, crispy chicken, battered fish or delicious doughnuts. Its large viewing window lets you easily monitor your food as it cooks, while the folding handle and lifting system allow you to lift the basket out of the oil without needing to open the lid for safer handling. Removable parts and the non-stick enamel oil pot make it quick and easy to clean off grease and food residue after use. A built-in carbon filter ensures unpleasant cooking smells aren't left lingering around, keeping your kitchen fresh and odour-free after frying.