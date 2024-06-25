image 1 of Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Black
image 1 of Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Blackimage 2 of Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Blackimage 3 of Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Blackimage 4 of Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Blackimage 5 of Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Black

Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Tower T17001 2.0L Deep Fryer Black
Traditional chip shop-style food is made easy using this 2L Deep Fat Fryer. It delivers accurate results with its adjustable thermostat, allowing you to control the temperature to cook your ingredients to perfection every time. The generously-sized frying basket is great for cooking classic homemade chips, crispy chicken, battered fish or delicious doughnuts. Its large viewing window lets you easily monitor your food as it cooks, while the folding handle and lifting system allow you to lift the basket out of the oil without needing to open the lid for safer handling. Removable parts and the non-stick enamel oil pot make it quick and easy to clean off grease and food residue after use. A built-in carbon filter ensures unpleasant cooking smells aren't left lingering around, keeping your kitchen fresh and odour-free after frying.
Adjustable thermostatMulti-function handle with lifting systemRemovable lid with odour filterBasket can be raised and lowered when the lid is downLarge observation windowSafety interlock and auto-openwith release buttonNon stick pan for easy cleaningIndicator light

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here