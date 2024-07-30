BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Saturn Swirl Base Table Lamp with Dark Grey Shade adds a modern, elegant look to any home. Finished in black nickel, the fitting features an abstract base consisting of a 3 circle pattern, adding contemporary edge to your interior lighting. The large dark grey shade has a cylindrical design, diffusing the light into a warm glow through your home.

The Saturn Swirl Base Table Lamp with Dark Grey Shade adds a modern, elegant look to any home. Finished in black nickel, the fitting features an abstract base consisting of a 3 circle pattern, adding contemporary edge to your interior lighting. The large dark grey shade has a cylindrical design, diffusing the light into a warm glow through your home.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.