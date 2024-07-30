Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Black
image 1 of BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Blackimage 2 of BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Blackimage 3 of BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Blackimage 4 of BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Blackimage 5 of BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Black

BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£70.00

£70.00/each

BHS Saturn Swirl Table Lamp, Black
The Saturn Swirl Base Table Lamp with Dark Grey Shade adds a modern, elegant look to any home. Finished in black nickel, the fitting features an abstract base consisting of a 3 circle pattern, adding contemporary edge to your interior lighting. The large dark grey shade has a cylindrical design, diffusing the light into a warm glow through your home.
Perfect accent lightingBlack nickel finish with dark grey shadeFunswirl design

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here