Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steel
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steelimage 2 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steelimage 3 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steelimage 4 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steelimage 5 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steel

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.00

£35.00/each

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Stainless Steel
Upgrade your outdoor ambience with the Jared Outdoor Wall Light featuring a PIR sensor in stainless steel, offering both style and functionality. Its motion-activated lighting and durable IP65-rated construction make it a practical and stylish choice for illuminating your outdoor spaces.
IP65 rated for water resistanceFeatures a PIR motion sensorHigh shine metallic finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here