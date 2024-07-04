Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chrome
image 1 of BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chromeimage 2 of BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chromeimage 3 of BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chromeimage 4 of BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chromeimage 5 of BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chrome

BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chrome

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.00

£30.00/each

BHS Poplar Table Lamp, Chrome
Illuminate your space with the contemporary charm of the Poplar Small Vessel Table Lamp with Smoke Shade and Chrome finish. The smoked shade of this chrome table lamp standout choice for enhancing both your ambience and decor.
Contemporary chrome finishRibbed shade diffuses a gentle glowAtmospheric smoked tint shade

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here