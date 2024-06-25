Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Black

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£20.00

£20.00/each

BHS Jared Outdoor Wall Light, Black
Enhance your outdoor ambience with the Jared Single Outdoor Wall Light in classic black, offering both water resistance with an IP44 rating and functionality. Its durable weatherproof construction and black finish make it a practical and stylish lighting option for your outdoor spaces.
IP44 rated for water resistanceAdjustable spotlight headFeatures a sleek black finish

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here