Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brass
image 1 of BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brassimage 2 of BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brassimage 3 of BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brassimage 4 of BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brassimage 5 of BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brass

BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£70.00

£70.00/each

BHS Metro Mini Table Lamp, Brass
Bring a regal accent to your home office with the Mini Metro Champagne Glass Sphere Table Lamp in Satin Brass. The champagne tinted glass base of this retro table lamp adds a subtle warmth to your decor.
Spherical base adds a mid century modern accentTimeless satin brass finishFabric shade diffuses a relaxing glow

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here