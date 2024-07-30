BHS Glow Kid's LED Rocket Table Lamp, Blue & Red

Ignite your child's imagination with the captivating Glow Rocket Table Lamp in Blue & Red. The playful rocket design and vibrant colours of this bedside light adds a touch of excitement to any space, perfect for a child's bedroom or play area. Height: 44cm, Diameter: 23cm, Bulb: 2 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.