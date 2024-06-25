Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronze
image 1 of BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronzeimage 2 of BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronzeimage 3 of BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronzeimage 4 of BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronzeimage 5 of BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronze

BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronze

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.00

£65.00/each

BHS Bruce Outdoor Wall Light, Bronze
Match your red brick faÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â§ade wonderful with the Bruce Solid Brass Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light in Bronze. The bronze finish of this outdoor wall light is a unique vintage accent to your porch, a stunning contrast to a modern exterior.
Traditional bronze finishWater resistant IP54 ratedCompatible with energy efficient bulbs

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here