BHS Fran Jacquard Easy Fit Light Shade, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bring a chic traditional accent to your bedroom or living room lighting in Fran Jaquard Easy to Fit Shade in Black. The black finish of this vintage light shade fits many different aesthetics.

Bring a chic traditional accent to your bedroom or living room lighting in Fran Jaquard Easy to Fit Shade in Black. The black finish of this vintage light shade fits many different aesthetics.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.