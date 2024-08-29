Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, White
image 1 of BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, Whiteimage 2 of BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, Whiteimage 3 of BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, Whiteimage 4 of BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, Whiteimage 5 of BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, White

BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£140.00

£140.00/each

BHS Marianne Floor Lamp, White
The Marianne 3 Light Floor Lamp in Antique Brass is a vintage accent to your reading corner or conservatory, The antique brass finish of this 3 light lamp is elevated by the modern curved lines.
Traditional antique brass finishDiamond effect glass shadesDownwards angle makes for a great reading light

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here